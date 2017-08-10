Obscene Dance In Mirzapue School, Liquor Served In Classroom; Probe On

When the school reopened on Tuesday after the Rakhi holiday, students and teachers had to remove empty liquor bottles and clean leftover food strewn all over, he said.

All India | | Updated: August 10, 2017 22:08 IST
The video viral on social media showed girls dancing to Bhojpuri numbers in a school in Mirrzapur.

Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh:  The education department has ordered a probe into a birthday bash, complete with alcohol and dancing girls, hosted by a village head for his son in a school that was closed for Raksha Bandhan, officials said in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur today.

A video of a dance inside a classroom of the primary school in Tetaria village in Jamalpur block on Raksha Bandhan on August 7 went viral on social media, prompting the education department to order an investigation. Clips also suggested consumption of liquor.

The video showed girls dancing to Bhojpuri numbers. "A probe has been ordered in the matter and its report will be given to the district magistrate for further action," Basic Sikshan Adhikari (BSA) Pravin Kumar Tiwari said. When the school reopened on Tuesday after the Rakhi holiday, students and teachers had to remove empty liquor bottles and clean leftover food strewn all over, he said.

Giving details about the incident, the official said, "The keys of the school were taken by the village head on August 5 from the principal. As a number of tasks are done in the school through the village head, he was given the keys. The village head organised a party to celebrate his son's birthday in the school."

A dance programme was held and liquor was also consumed there, he said.

"Holding of such events in school premises is not allowed and in this case too no permission was sought," Mr Tiwari added.

