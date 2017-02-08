O Panneerselvam's Revolt, VK Sasikala's Show Of Strength: Tamil Nadu Crisis In 10 Points

At midnight after AIADMK meet, Sasikala emerged to wave supporters in Jayalalithaa's signature green sari

Chennai: A late night rebellion in Tamil Nadu's ruling party saw Chief Minister O Panneerselvam declaring that he had been forced to resign by VK Sasikala, picked by the AIADMK to take over from him. In a dramatic press conference outside J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach late in the evening, Mr Panneerselvam claimed he was the chosen successor of the former Chief Minister, who died in December. Long after midnight, Ms Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's long-time companion, summoned lawmakers for a show of strength and announced that Mr Panneerselvam would be expelled. AIADMK lawmakers will meet this morning over the first such internal crisis in a party headed by Jayalalithaa with an iron hand for decades.