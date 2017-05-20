O Panneerselvam Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Seeks Funds For Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised issues concerning the state, including the release of pending funds, but no political developments were discussed."There were no discussions on politics of the state, however, I put forth state-specific issues including funds that has been pending for the state," he said, adding that a memorandum in this regard has been submitted to the Prime Minister.He said that he had asked Prime Minister Modi to release funds for solving issues of drinking water caused by deficient rainfall, Avinashi-Athikadavu groundwater recharge scheme.That aside, exempting state from the ambit of NEET, setting up of Cauvery management board and regulatory body were some of the points that Mr Panneerselvam claimed to have raised in the 30-minute long meeting."The PM also assured that he would take note of issues of farmers who are affected by severe drought," Mr Panneerselvam said.Earlier in the day, a counsel of Mr Panneerselvam camp approached the Election Commission urging it to restrain the V K Sasikala faction from using the AIADMK office, and had submitted supporting documents to prove "undemocratic" way in which she was elevated to the party top position.