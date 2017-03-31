NSG's Elite Black Cat Commandos To Guard Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon be accorded security by Black Cat commandos of the NSG instead of those by the CISF.The Home Ministry has decided to provide the UP Chief Minister the top category 'Z+' security cover which would include, apart from the state police personnel, the commandos of specialised anti-terror force National Security Guard.A Home Ministry official said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the high threat perception to Mr Adityanath.It was earlier decided that he would recieve Z+ security cover by a special commando team of the UP police and a contingent of the CISF. Before becoming the Chief Minister, Mr Adityanath was getting 'Y' category security cover of Central Industrial Security Force with 2-3 commandos guarding him round-the-clock.Former Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh - Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav-- currently have NSG security.The official said security experts suggested to the Home Ministry that threat perception of Mr Adityanath was higher than all the three former Chief Ministers.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, too enjoys NSG security cover.As part of the upgraded security paraphernalia, Yogi Adityanath will have about 25 NSG commandos armed with sophisticated weapons accompanying him at all times when he is mobile. His convoy will have pilot and escort vehicles equipped with jammers.