Now Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali to Launch Private Security Firm

Baba Ramdev's vast empire will now include his own security firm, which will offer army-like training for young men and women. The yoga teacher has announced a "Parakram Suraksha Private Limited" to "prepare individuals for self and country's security", according to a statement.Retired personnel from the police, army and other forces will train candidates at Patanjali complexes."We were thinking that we will call a few youngsters who have applied for the police. Most of these people have already participated in army and police trainings...we are giving them the toughest training similar to the armed forces," said Acharya Bal Krishna, who heads Ramdev's Patanjali."Security is an important matter, especially for the Pantanjali institution," he told ANI news agency.Trainees at Parakram Suraksha will even be ready to join the armed forces, said the Acharya. "We are trying to give our best facilities to them. There are people from the age group of 22-40 years of age...We have just started this, in future we will train females also."Patanjali Ayurved, which specializes in homegrown herbal remedies that are wildly popular in large parts of India, posted a turnover of over Rs.10,500 crore in the last fiscal year. In May, the company said it was looking at a 10-fold jump in sales in the next five years. Set up in 2006, Patanjali has ventured into food retail, restaurants and apparel. Recently, it announced a school for the children of martyred soldiers.It has nearly 5,000 retail outlets across India.Its private security firm could debut in some states later this year and will open up some 50,000 jobs, say Patanjali officials.Over five million security guards are believed to be working across the country, employed by some 1,500 companies. The business is projected to grow at around 40 per cent rate, according to a study.(With inputs from agencies)