Now, Madhya Pradesh Vows To Reform 'Romeos', Bring Bill To Hang Rapists

After Uttar Pradesh's new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched anti-Romeo squads to protect women from being stalked and harassed, the BJP government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh has also decided to crack down on the 'Romeos'. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to reform the men who harass women and bring about a legislation to hang those raping minors."We will reform 'majnu-type' of persons. They don't know how to respect... They are not good for the civilized society... A campaign will be launched against majnus," the chief minister said in Bhopal on Friday.Mr Chouhan also said that an amendment to the criminal law providing death penalty for raping a minor would be introduced in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly soon."A bill providing death sentence for rape of minors would be presented in the coming monsoon session (of Assembly). Once it is passed it would be forwarded to the President for assent," the chief minister said.He also said that police should keep a vigil near places like girls hostel to ensure that women don't face any difficulty."Police should create such an atmosphere so that women are able to move around independently without any fear. It should take stern measures against criminal elements," he added.Anti-Romeo squads were promised by the BJP while it was campaigning in UP for polls that it won by a colossal margin. But TV visuals have suggested humiliation of couples and young men, who have been seen hiding their face as they were taken to police stations. Recently, cousins were hauled up by the police and let off only after their families paid bribe, which was filmed and shown to senior officers.Yogi Adityanath has warned "anti-Romeo squads" against troubling couples and moral policing.With inputs from PTI