Now Get Short Distance Tickets On Long Route Trains Too

In a move that is expected to make short distance travel cheaper on long route trains, the Railway Ministry has lifted restrictions on issuing short distance tickets for sleeper and AC coaches of long haul trains.At present, short-distance passengers are not allowed reservation in Mail and Express trains on longer routes."Indian Railways has short distance trains and long distance trains. With computerisation, tickets could be booked from anywhere to anywhere. So, for long trains large number of berths could be booked for short travel affecting seats available to long distance travellers. To avoid this distance restriction was introduced."This would often force a passenger intending to travel to closer stations to book a ticket for a longer distance," explained a senior Railway officer.According to a circular dated Jan 5, this decision is applicable only for reserved class and status quo will prevail for second class travel to prevent further over-crowding in the latter.