Notice Issued Against Gauri Khan, Knight Riders Sports For Allegedly Violating Foreign Exchange Rules

The Enforcement Directorate has issued show cause notice against Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd (KRSPL) and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan for allegedly violating foreign exchange rules. The agency issued the notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000 in connection with the share sale of KRSPL, the franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd in partnership with actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta."We issued show cause notices against Knight Riders Sports, Gauri Khan and others under FEMA for loss of foreign exchange worth Rs 73.6 crore in sale of shares," the official said.The agency had also issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan in the matter in 2015 and before that.The matter pertains to the 2008 share transfer, audited by an external firm in 2014. It noted that shares sold to Jay Mehta-owned Sea Island Investment were eight-nine times undervalued by KRSPL.The share transfer is believed to have happened in 2008-09 and the agency has been probing KRSPL deal since 2010 under FEMA.