'Nothing Wrong With Soha Ali Khan Wearing A Sari,' Says Tiger Shroff

Soha Ali Khan was trolled for wearing a sari, Tiger Shroff said, "I don't think she has done anything wrong by wearing something she liked"

All India | Written by | Updated: July 01, 2017 13:23 IST
Soha and Kunal Khemu at her baby shower. Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. [Image courtesy (L): Soha Ali Khan)

New Delhi: 

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently instagrammed a picture of herself dressed in a sari (probably from her baby shower), which became a big deal for the Internet. Social media trolls slammed her choice of outfit and said that Soha is 'not Muslim' - yes, because she wore a sari. Now, at an event when Tiger Shroff was asked to comment on the controversy, the Heorpanti actor said: "Everybody has the freedom of speech. Everybody has the right to do or not do whatever they like. Soha is a respected actress and citizen. I don't think she has done anything wrong by wearing something she liked but like I said, everybody has their own opinions," reports news agency IANS.


 

The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the releases of Munna Michael, his third film with Sabbir Khan. The 27-year-old actor was last seen in the Remo D'Souza-directed A Flying Jatt, which was not as successful as Heropanti and Baghi (both directed By Sabbir Khan). "I am very nervous. I need to come back stronger after my third film. This is a big film for me," he told IANS.

After Munna Michael, Tiger will get busy filming the Indian version of Sylvester Stallone's iconic film Rambo. "I am very excited for Rambo because it's probably the biggest film that I'll ever do and I have big shoes to fill. The star like him (Sylvester Stallone) has given the green signal to us so, for that I am very grateful to him," said Tiger.

Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Nidhhi Agerwal and is slated to release on July 21.

(With IANS inputs)

