'Notes Ban Created Horizontal Divide Between People, Netas': PM Modi's 10 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Notes Ban in his speech in Rajya Sabha today.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a broad swipe at the opposition for their stinging criticism of the last November's ban of high-value notes in parliament, at times digging into history to try to blunt the Left's and Congress' attacks on demonetisation. But it was Modi's jab aimed at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that angered Congress lawmakers the most; they walked out of the House soon after in protest. But the barbs from Modi continued, a hint that the government expected the opposition to anyways force amendments to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led coalition government doesn't have a majority.
Here are 10 big quotes from the PM's speech:
There is not a single black mark against him despite all the corruption (in UPA government). Only Doctor Saab (Manmohan Singh) knows how to bathe with a raincoat in the bathroom.
Attacks on the party I belong to, our government or on me are understandable. But why was the RBI dragged into this? It was not required.
Demonetisation has no parallel in the world. This could be a case study at universities.
The first time in the country, a horizontal divide has come up: People on one side, politicians on the other. But the government and the people are on the same side.
Around 700 Maoists surrendered after the notes ban and this number is increasing. Shouldn't this make us happy?
We will have to be tough on those who are cheating the system. When we do that, the hands of the poor will be strengthened.
There was so much said about what is wrong with the nation... perhaps they were giving a report card of their own record.
Corruption has adversely impacted the aspirations of the poor and the middle class.
The fight against corruption and black money is not a political fight. It is not meant to single out any particular party.
Nobody says every corner of the country has gone digital, but the mindset has to change. The country has to move towards a less-cash economy.