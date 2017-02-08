'Notes Ban Created Horizontal Divide Between People, Netas': PM Modi's 10 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Notes Ban in his speech in Rajya Sabha today.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a broad swipe at the opposition for their stinging criticism of the last November's ban of high-value notes in parliament, at times digging into history to try to blunt the Left's and Congress' attacks on demonetisation. But it was Modi's jab aimed at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that angered Congress lawmakers the most; they walked out of the House soon after in protest. But the barbs from Modi continued, a hint that the government expected the opposition to anyways force amendments to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led coalition government doesn't have a majority.