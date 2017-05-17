Not Me, Says Sharad Pawar To Sonia Gandhi's Offer To Run For President

Sharad Pawar has cancelled himself from the opposition's list of potential candidates for the presidential elections, turning down a request from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, his Nationalist Congress Party said today."Sonia Gandhi requested Sharad Pawar to be the opposition's candidate for President, but he has asked her to find someone else," said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.Mrs Gandhi has taken the lead to bring together opposition parties to field a common candidate for President against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's nominee. Among the first opposition leaders she met was 76-year-old Sharad Pawar. Sonia Gandhi also met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday and earlier, the Left's Sitaram Yechury and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has pitched for a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee.But President Mukherjee, a former Congerssman, has indicated that he will only consider a second term if he is nominated by the central government led by the BJP which, sources said, is keen to field one of its own.Mr Pawar ruling himself out leaves the opposition with three names on its current list of probables - Vice President Hamid Ansari, former diplomat and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Gopalkrishna Gandhi and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar of the Congress.Mamata Banerjee, who is reportedly keen on fielding Gopalkrishna Gandhi, 72, a former governor of Bengal, said after her meeting with Sonia Gandhi that no names were discussed, but the need for consensus was underscored."We want the entire opposition to get together and come out with a consensus candidate who will be good for the country," she said after the 40-minute meeting in which Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was also present.Sources said all opposition parties will meet once the dates are announced for the presidential elections, to be held in July when President Mukherjee's term ends.The opposition is also waiting to see who the NDA fields for President. The government is just shy of 51 per cent of the votes needed in the electoral college to ensure its candidate wins and has already been offered support by at least one opposition party - the YSR Congress of Andhra Pradesh politician Jaganmohan Reddy.The opposition parties know it will be hard for its candidate to win but say they want to challenge the BJP. They are also seen to be testing ground for a larger alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 general election when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a second term.