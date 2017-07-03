Not Kajol Or Dhanush, Rajinikanth's Director Daughter Is The VIP On Sets Enjoy behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of VIP 2. You're welcome

137 Shares EMAIL PRINT VIP 2: Kajol and Dhanush in stills from the movie New Delhi: Highlights VIP 2 marks Soundarya's second movie as a director Kajol is cast as villainous businesswoman Vasundhara Dhanush reprises his role in the movie VIP 2 is perhaps the only thing fans of Dhanush are interested in currently and with Kajol joining the cast, the general emotion on the Internet is yeh dil mange more. After all, Kajol is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after two decades - she made her debut in Tamil cinema with 1997's Minsara Kanavu. To the delight of VIP 2, which is actually a sequel to Dhanush's 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari, marks Soundarya's second movie as a director.



The photographs actually reveal how Soundarya supervised the filming of the movie, watching Dhanush and Kajol closely through the lenses. Enjoy behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of VIP 2. You're welcome.

Behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of VIP 2

Soundarya made her debut as a director with Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan in 2014. Recently in an interview to PTI, she was asked



Dhanush reprises his role as a stubborn engineer Raghuvaran while Kajol features as villainous businesswoman Vasundhara in the movie. South actress Amala Paul plays Raghuvaran's wife while VIP originals Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan also make a comeback.



VIP 2 will arrive in theatres on Dhanush's birthday on July 28.





