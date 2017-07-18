Not Just Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne, Shilpa Shetty And Other Stars Are Also Partying In New York

The 18th edition of the IIFA awards saw a bevy of stars leave for New York and while some of them are back to home soil - a number of celebrities decided to stretch their stay in the Big Apple. Karan Johar, who co-hosted the main IIFA award night with Saif Ali Khan stayed back to catch up with a starry friend-list comprising, Sussanne Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's designer wife Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. And guess who headlined the party? It was Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan - there's proof on Instagram. Meanwhile, Saif turned out to be one of those, who quickly made their way back home after the IIFA concluded.
Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and divorced in 2014 after living separately for a year. However, Sussanne is spotted at major family events of the Roshans and attends the screenings of Hrithik's films, mostly with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Sussanne's frequent hanging out plans have prompted speculation about a probable reconciliation on the Internet but neither of them have reacted on the matter so far. The two also recently shared vacation pictures with their children on Instagram but from different places.
Meanwhile, Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta, Cyrus Sahukar and Boman Irani let their hair down at another pub in New York. Shilpa Shetty also joined the festivities with her husband Raj Kundra.
We also spotted Bipasha Basu in one of the all-girls parties.
Hrithik and Sussanne apart, you can also spot Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora in New York. Anushka kicked off her tour as a vacation with cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli and then switched to work mode - she is currently shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Malaika Arora is filling up her shopping bags and brightening up the city with her stylish presence. Her vacation diary on Instagram is simply envy-inducing.
