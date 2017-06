Judges in various courts of the country have made controversial remarks. (Representational)

New Delhi: Days after Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who faces an arrest warrant for his controversial remarks, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Justice Karnan episode calls for a greater scrutiny of the judiciary. Justice Karnan became the first sitting High Court judge to be awarded a jail term for his defamatory remarks against the top court's collegium system. In the recent years, several other judges in various courts of the country have courted controversy with their statements. Recently, Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma told reporters that peacock is a life-long brahmachari (celibate). The remark became the top trend on social media.