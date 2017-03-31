Nominated MPs Should Participate In House: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar

There is "no celebrity or non-celebrity" in Parliament and every member should participate in discussions on public welfare, Union Minister Ananth Kumar today said after questions were raised on absence of nominated MPs Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha in the Rajya Sabha."Parliament is the highest forum to discuss people's welfare.... For Parliament, we are all servants, there is no celebrity and non-celebrity. Everybody should participate and contribute," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.Endorsing his views, actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini too suggested that the two MPs should take up their job as a Parliamentarian "fully, not half-heartedly".Comments from Mr Kumar and Ms Malini come a day after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal questioned cricket icon Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Rekha over their absence from the Upper House and wondered if they should resign.Congress leader Rajiv Shukla had yesterday said the issue of low attendance of Mr Tendulkar and Ms Rekha was being raised because they are celebrities."There are many members who do not come to the House but the issue of their absence is not being raised. Reason being, they are not celebrities. These two are celebrities, which is why people are raising the issue," Mr Shukla had said.Ms Malini today suggested that the members take up their roles as Parliamentarians "properly"."Once you take up this job, then you have to get into it properly, fully, not half-heartedly. That is my advice," Ms Malini said.