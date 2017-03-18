No Red Beacon Vehicles For Punjab Ministers, Says Capt Amarinder Singh

My cabinet has decided to rid the state of VIP culture. All beacon lights to be removed from vehicles of Ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats. - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 18, 2017

The Punjab cabinet, in its first meeting on Saturday, decided that the Chief Minister, legislators and top officials will not use a red beacon on their official vehicles.Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal addressing the media after the meeting said that the Chief Minister, ministers and legislators will also not lay foundation stones and won't do inaugurations."Even for big projects of Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore, the names of the Chief Minister and ministers will not be displayed (on the foundation or inauguration stones). It will carry only one line saying that the project has been executed with the money of the taxpayers," Mr Badal said.The cabinet also discussed over 140 agenda items in its maiden cabinet meeting including reservation for women in jobs and urban and rural local bodies.The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government assumed charge in Punjab on March 16 after the party swept the state assembly polls on March 11, winning 77 out of 117 assembly seats.The move resembles the decision of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi soon after it came to power in 2015. Hours after taking oath, the Delhi cabinet had decided that no minister or government official will be allowed to use the red beacon or lal batti that signals a VIP's car.