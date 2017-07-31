No Question Of Quitting As BJP President If Elected To Rajya Sabha: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today said that there was no question of him leaving the party post and he was working "happily" and "wholeheartedly".Ending speculation that he would resign as party president if elected to the Rajya Sabha, Mr Shah also denied that the BJP had broken any party in Bihar."Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of the chief minister as he did not want to continue with the corrupt. Are we supposed to force them to continue?" asked Mr Shah, who arrived in Lucknow on Saturday on a three-day visit.On a question whether he'll resign as party president if elected to the Rajya Sabha, he said, "There is no question of doing so. I have the responsibility of being the party president. I am happy, and I am working wholeheartedly. You people (media) please do not push," Mr Shah told reporters.Mr Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would come back to power with a greater strength in the next Lok Sabha election in 2019. "BJP will emerge victorious with bigger strength than 2014 on the basis of development and good governance of the Modi government, as well as the 13 state governments of the party in the country," he said.Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "undisputed and most popular PM" of the country, Mr Shah said the government had "succeeded in ending the politics of family, caste and appeasement in the country".The previous Manmohan Singh-led government suffered from "policy paralysis", he said, adding, "Every minister assumed himself to be the PM, and no one considered him as the PM."He reiterated that unlike previous governments, which had just a couple of things to show as their achievements during their tenures, the Modi government had undertaken 50 important works in its three years.Claiming that there were scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore in the 10 years of the UPA government, Mr Shah said there was not a single allegation of corruption during the three years of the Modi government. Even the opposition could not cast any aspersions on this issue.Making a special mention of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control last year, Mr Shah said it projected the country as one with firm resolve in the global area, which can take any decision for its security.Referring to the Congress' Gujarat MLAs being shifted to Bengaluru to allegedly ward off "poaching", he said, "It can be understood if they speak about Gujarat. But why are they (Congress MLAs) being kept in locked rooms in Bengaluru...you must understand that."Asked about his party not being as strong in the south as it was in the north, he said this was said earlier about the BJP's presence in the north as well.