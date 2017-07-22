There is no proposal to raise all-women battalion in the army even as there has been a progressive enhancement in the induction of women, Parliament was told on Friday."There has been a progressive enhancement in the induction of women in the army. There is no proposal to raise all women battalion in the army," Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.He also said that in the army, "women officers are being tasked which is commensurate to the rank and service on equal footing as male officers", while in "Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, women officers are inducted on same terms as male officers"."For Indian Navy, the government has approved induction of women SSC (Short Service Commission) officers as pilots and in Naval Armament Inspectorate cadre with effect from 2017," he said, adding that the induction of women officers is based on the organisational requirement, fighting efficiency, combat effectiveness and functionality of the army.Mr Bhamre also stressed that the government intends to bring gender parity in all three wings of defence forces.