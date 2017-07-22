No Prizes For Guessing Who Was Inspired By Hitler: Smriti Irani To Rahul Gandhi

In a comment directed at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani today said there were "no prizes for guessing" who was inspired by the dictator and imposed the Emergency. Her remark comes a day after the Congress vice-president drew a parallel between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adolf Hitler.She also tweeted yesterday that a "bleak future" awaited the Congress and not the nation, and quipped, "However, thank you @officeofRG for all that you do. Sincerely from the BJP!""@OfficeOfRG u r 42 yrs late on this 1. No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, imposed the Emergency & trampled over democracy (sic)," she said in a tweet.Addressing an event in Karnataka yesterday, the Congress vice president had accused PM Modi of seeking to subjugate various democratic institutions of the country in collusion with the RSS and the bureaucracy with an aim to "mutilate" the Constitution.Later, Mr Gandhi had also tweeted, "Hitler, once wrote: Keep a firm grasp on reality, so you can strangle it at any time. This is what is happening today -strangulation of reality."In another tweet, he had said that emperor "is completely naked" but nobody around him has the "courage" to tell him that.