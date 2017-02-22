Budget
No Rs 1,000 Comeback Yet. Don't Overdraw From ATMs, Urges Government

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 22, 2017 11:34 IST
There are no plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said

New Delhi:  The government has no plans to introduce 1,000-rupee notes - banned last year - but is focussing on ramping up production of 500-rupee notes, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das tweeted today, scotching rumours that currency printing presses had started printing a new version of the Rs 1,000 note.

The government had pulled out all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 last year, wiping out about 86 per cent of the total currency in the market.

Instead, the Reserve Bank of India had introduced a new series of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes but has not been able to replace the entire currency stock that was withdrawn. As a result, a large proportion of ATMs still do not dispense cash.

Mr Das promised that the government was addressing "complaints of cash out in ATMs" but asked people to cooperate too. "Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require. Overdrawal by some deprives others," he tweeted.

