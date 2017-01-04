No Objection To Punjab And Goa Polling On Same Day: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party has no objection to Punjab and Goa going to polls on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the countdown has started for ruling parties in these two states. Punjab and Goa will go to polls on February 4."Goa and Punjab will go to polls on February 4. We welcome this," he said. "Now people will openly support and work for the AAP in Punjab and Goa.""The countdown has started for the ruling parties in Punjab and Goa," he added.The Aam Aadmi Party has been campaigning extensively in Punjab and Goa for the last few months as the party seeks to expand its footprint beyond the national capital.The AAP has made the drug menace and corruption as its focal points in the states of Punjab. Mr Kejriwal claimed that his party will secure more than 100 of the 117 seats in Punjab."The condition of people has worsened to such a level that they are getting impatient to root out the Akali-BJP coalition government in Punjab," the Delhi Chief Minister said."People of Punjab want to bring honest AAP into power which can help them get rid of the drug menace and corruption," he further claimed.The Election Commission today announced the polling dates for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.While the AAP hasn't announced a Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly polls, it has nominated former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as the CM candidate in Goa.