No Nuke Club NSG Member Has Explicitly Opposed India's Membership: Government

No member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) has "explicitly" opposed India's membership to the grouping while certain procedural and process-related issues have been raised by a few members, the government said on Thursday.Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also said India's membership continues to be under NSG's consideration and the government remains engaged with all its members at the appropriate levels for an early decision on Indian bid."India's application for the NSG membership enjoys widespread support of the members of the group...While no member of the group has explicitly opposed India's membership, certain procedural and process-related issues have been raised by a few members," Mr Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.India's NSG bid was scuttled by China and a few other countries on the grounds that it is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).Replying to another question, Mr Singh said India's engagement with China was multifaceted and the two sides have agreed to continue with it at various levels to enhance mutual understanding and trust and to address outstanding issues in the spirit of showing mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests, concerns and aspirations.A new bilateral dialogue mechanism to discuss regional and international security issues has also been agreed to, he added.