No, No And No. Sylvester Stallone Rules Out 'Any Involvement' In Tiger Shroff's Rambo

Tiger Shroff thinks a cameo by Sylvester Stallone in the Indian remake of the iconic film Rambo may be 'cool' but the 71-year-old actor has dismissed the possibility in a statement reported by Deadline. Sylvester Stallone's representative said that the actor wishes Tiger Shroff and his team "well on their own" but "any involvement in Tiger Shroff's Rambo is not happening, under any circumstances," Deadline reported. Sylvester Stallone's first reaction after hearing about the Indian remake of Rambo, was: "Great character. Hope they don't wreck it." Mr Stallone subsequently explained that his words were 'twisted' to imply that he was wary about the remake. Later, in two separate posts on Instagram, he wrote: "I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams. I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it."
Highlights
- Sylvester Stallone wished Tiger Shroff and his team best of luck
- Mr Stallone's first reaction to the film was, "Hope they don't wreck it"
- Tiger Shroff's Rambo remake is expected to release next year
Last week, Tiger Shroff told news agency PTI that he is planning to meet Sylvester Stallone and hinted that the filmmakers have planned something special for the project: "I am definitely planning to meet him. That's in the pipeline."
Tiger Shroff is also super thrilled about the remake, he told PTI. "Rambo remake is one of my most exciting projects lined up. I am very scared and excited. Scared because I have big shoes to fill and excited because it is something up my alley and I really want to go all out for the film," said Tiger. The film will reportedly release by the end of 2018.
Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of Munna Michael while Sylvester Stallone is working on the sequel to Creed.