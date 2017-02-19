No Nikah In Houses Without Toilets, Says Maulana Mahmood Madani

Maulana Mahmood A Madani, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said having a toilet has been made a mandatory condition for Muslim marriage in the three states and will be soon be applied in all other states in the country. "Maulvis and muftis in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have decided that they will not solemnise the 'nikah' or Muslim marriage in a house where there are no toilets," he said.Mr Madani, who is also a former Rajya Sabha MP, stated this during the inauguration of Assam Conference on Sanitation (ASCOSAN) 2017 conducted in Khanapara last week."I feel that all religious leaders from all the religion throughout the country should decide that they will not conduct any rituals in houses where there are no toilets," he said.Emphasising on cleanliness and sanitation, he asked people to use toilets and also to make not only Assam, but the country as a whole clean."There are two types of cleaning - one is external and the other internal. Both are interconnected, we will only be able to achieve the internal cleaning if our body is clean," he said.Speaking at the conference, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also emphasised on the importance of sanitation and hygiene and asked the people of the state to make cleanliness as their life's goal.With the objective to showcase the commitment of the state and the people towards achieving the goal of Swachh Assam, ASCOSAN-2017, the biggest conference in the history of Assam, was organised in the city.The sanitation conference, which has vowed to make Assam clean and open defecation-free (ODF) by this year, was attended by more than 6,000 people including those from the district level functionaries, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, urban local bodies as well as experts, corporate houses, and local people.