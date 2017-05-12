No Need To Protest Against Election Commission In View Of All-Party Meet: Ajay Maken

The Congress on Thursday attacked AAP over its protest at the Election Commission against EVM tampering and said there was "no need of protest" in view of the all-party meeting scheduled on Friday."There was no need of protest against Election Commission today keeping in mind the all party meeting convened by the Election Commission on Friday," Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken told IANS."They are talking about the use of VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail). They should be aware that the EC had used VVPAT in the Rajouri Garden by-polls where the AAP only got 13 per cent of vote," the former Union Minister said."And in another election just after 14 days, their vote percentage grew to 30 per cent from the same EVM machines, which they are claiming has been hacked," Mr Maken said, adding that they are doing this to divert the attention of people from the main issues.The Congress leader's remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the Election Commission on Thursday against alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs).Asked about his party's stand on the use of VVPAT, Mr Maken said: "Our stand is clear on VVPAT. We have made demands to change the rules and also bring VVPAT papers to verify the votes.""The Congress has been saying this since the beginning," the Congress leader added.