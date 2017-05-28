No Need To Panic, Says Centre As India Sees First 3 Zika Cases In Gujarat: 10 Points

The mosquito-borne Zika virus disease has spread to more than 60 countries.

New Delhi: The government has said there is no reason to panic over the three cases of Zika virus that have been confirmed in Gujarat by the World Health Organisation. The head of Indian Council of Medical Research has said all three people infected with Zika virus in Ahmedabad have now recovered. The mosquito-borne disease was first identified in Brazil in 2015 and has spread to more than 60 countries, with Caribbean countries being the worst hit. A large number of cases have been reported from South and Central America.