No More Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles: Easy Home Remedies and Tips

Highlights Dark circles and puffy eyes are some of the common beauty woes Dark circles take time to cure and require great discipline However, getting rid of them is not impossible

Let us face it, a naturally glowing face - that is free from blemishes, spots and dark circles - is a desire that most have. Dark circles and under-eye bags happen to be some of the most common beauty woes that people experience. While proper sleep pattern and a healthy diet usually take care of most of these issues, there are times when dark circles or puffy eyes get hard to avoid. Stress, lack of hydration, prolonged illness, low hemoglobin levels or working for long hours in front of the computer are also some of the contributing factors. According to Suparna Trikha, a leading beauty expert, "dark circles take time to cure and require great discipline". However, getting rid of them is not impossible. Everyday ingredients lurking in your kitchen cabinet can give a helping hand in reducing those dark circles. Follow the tips given below:

- Load up on foods rich in vitamin B and C. These help improve skin texture and reduce spots and blemishes. Choose from oranges, lemons, kiwi fruits, apricots and melons among others.

- Coconut oil is one of the best agents for taming skin issues. Take few drops and gently massage around the eye area. For better result, mix some almond oil, massage and apply for an hour before turning in.

- Lemon juice can be mixed with fresh tomato juice, use this as a toner to be applied around the eye area daily. Wash off with coconut water.

- One of the most traditional and widely tried tricks to battle under-eye bags is using sliced cucumber or potatoes on eyes. Essential oils like rosemary, lavender or fennel can be used to massage the eye area. These oils come laced with anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce puffy eyes. Tea bags soaked in chamomile tea is also widely used to battle eye bags.

- Besides sleeping for 7-8 hours and managing stress, it is important to ensure a balanced diet which is low on processed and refined food items. Exercise regularly and include yoga and meditation in your routine. Have a diet that is colourful and packed with variety. Detox every once in a while, limit your alcohol consumption, ditch smoking and limit your screen time. Avoid doing anything that would put extra strain on your eye. Say no to excessive eye makeup and ensure removing all makeup before you sleep.



