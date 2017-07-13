No More Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles: Easy Home Remedies and Tips

Highlights
- Dark circles and puffy eyes are some of the common beauty woes
- Dark circles take time to cure and require great discipline
- However, getting rid of them is not impossible
- Load up on foods rich in vitamin B and C. These help improve skin texture and reduce spots and blemishes. Choose from oranges, lemons, kiwi fruits, apricots and melons among others.
- Coconut oil is one of the best agents for taming skin issues. Take few drops and gently massage around the eye area. For better result, mix some almond oil, massage and apply for an hour before turning in.
- Lemon juice can be mixed with fresh tomato juice, use this as a toner to be applied around the eye area daily. Wash off with coconut water.
- One of the most traditional and widely tried tricks to battle under-eye bags is using sliced cucumber or potatoes on eyes. Essential oils like rosemary, lavender or fennel can be used to massage the eye area. These oils come laced with anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce puffy eyes. Tea bags soaked in chamomile tea is also widely used to battle eye bags.
- Besides sleeping for 7-8 hours and managing stress, it is important to ensure a balanced diet which is low on processed and refined food items. Exercise regularly and include yoga and meditation in your routine. Have a diet that is colourful and packed with variety. Detox every once in a while, limit your alcohol consumption, ditch smoking and limit your screen time. Avoid doing anything that would put extra strain on your eye. Say no to excessive eye makeup and ensure removing all makeup before you sleep.