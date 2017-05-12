Not 1 Paisa: What Forces Got For Security Upgrade After Pathankot Terror

In January last year, heavily armed terrorists entered the highly secure Pathankot air force base in Punjab and opened fire, killing seven security men before being shot dead in an 80-hour operation. After investigating what many believed were giant gaps in security, the forces identified 3,000 sensitive bases that need a security revamp and asked for Rs 2,000 crore to execute it.Not a single rupee has been sanctioned by the government, say sources.After the Pathankot terror attack, a committee headed by Lieutenant General Phillip Campose had submitted a report that identified the most sensitive military facilities for upgraded garrison security. Three members from the Army, one from the Air Force and one Navy officer were part of the deliberations.The three services estimated a cost of Rs 2,000 crore; the army asked for Rs 1,000 crore as immediate payout to get started. Fourteen months since Pathankot, the forces are yet to see any of the money.The army has reportedly spent Rs 325 crore from its internal funds to start work such as reinforcing boundary walls and sentry posts, setting up sensors, cameras, entry barriers and metal detectors at military bases.Sources say the army has identified its plan but cannot really act on it without funds. Some of these are - a security audit of all army establishments, multi-level security, establishing standard operating procedure, including family quarters in security plan, a multilevel security tier and vastly improved perimeter security.India has charged Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and two others of the Pakistan-based terror group for the Pathankot attack.One of the weak spots, which worked to the terrorists' advantage, was inadequate surveillance along the 24-km perimeter and a 10-foot wall topped by barbed wire.