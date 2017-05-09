No MLA Or Minister Is Unhappy With Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar: Anil Vij

Senior Haryana minister Anil Vij denied the existence of any discontent or factionalism among the party MLAs, saying all were working together to take the state forward."No MLA is unhappy, no minister is unhappy. All are working together and in coordination with each other to take the state forward," the health minister told reporters, dismissing media reports suggesting that some ministers were unhappy with the style of functioning of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.Asked whether he had recently expressed unhappiness at an informal cabinet meeting saying that files pertaining to the chief minister's announcements were cleared on priority by the finance department while the rest gathered dust, Mr Vij said, "This is baseless and I never raised any such thing.""Work is taken up on all announcements, though priority is definitely given to the CM's announcements, But work is taken up on all announcements including the ones which I have made," the outspoken minister said.In March, some BJP MLAs alleged that they were being treated as opposition legislators by their rival group within the party.Recently, 12 party MLAs had met the chief minister to vent their frustration "of being treated like Opposition MLAs".The BJP has a strength of 47 in the 90-member House.