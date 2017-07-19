'No Job Is Too Small': When Start-Up CEO Punit Soni Assembled Chairs Between Meetings

Highlights Building a company is the best education ever, Mr Soni said Mr Soni had quit Flipkart last year and floated a start-up He had earlier worked in Google and Motorola

Entrepreneur Punit Soni in a LinkedIn post shared a key lesson on building a start-up: "No job is too small, no job too menial when you do what you love." Mr Soni, CEO and founder of a Silicon Valley start-up, also shared a photograph where is seen along with the company's COO (chief operating officer) "assembling chairs between meetings.""Building a company is the best education ever. And the biggest lesson every day is that no job is too small, no job too menial when you do what you love," Mr Soni wrote in the post. He is a former chief product officer of Flipkart, a job which he quit last year before floating the start-up - Robin (formerly Learning Motors). He had earlier worked at Google and was also a vice president at Motorola.Mr Soni said the start-up is focused on "using machine learning to solve a real world use case".Referring to one of his colleagues in the photograph who is also seen assembling chairs, Mr Soni said: "Yes, Nathan and me are assembling chairs between meetings. Our COO, Nathan Gunn, M.D. (UCSF, McKinsey, world-class business leader) is also pretty good at ordering company supplies from Costco, ordering more beer than we can drink, among other perhaps slightly more relevant skills.""And he is one among a line-up of doctors, engineers, designer, all of whom have amazing backgrounds and an eye for crazy missions."Mr Soni's LinkedIn post attracted close to 80 comments and over 2,000 likes.According to Mr Soni's LinkedIn profile, he is an electronics engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra. He later did MS in electrical engineering from University of Wyoming and MBA from Wharton.