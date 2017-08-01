No Information About ISI's 'New Method' To Fund Spies In India: Government

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said as per information received from the government of Rajasthan, 11 persons were arrested in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan adjoining the Indo-Pak border for indulging in espionage activities from 2015 till July 28, 2017.

All India | | Updated: August 01, 2017 22:55 IST
11 persons were arrested near Indo-Pak border for indulging in espionage activities, Lok Sabha was told.

New Delhi:  The government has no specific or credible information about a "new method" allegedly devised by Pakistan's spy agency ISI to fund spies who gather secret and strategic information in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

"There is no specific credible information in this regard," he said in response to a question by Devji M Patel.

Mr Patel had asked "whether ISI has devised a new method to fund the spies who spread anarchy and gather secret and strategic information in the country".

He also asked whether ISI agents have put donation boxes outside the mosques and shrines in Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar districts along the Indo-Pak border and whether ISI agents collected donations given by the Muslim community in the holy month of Ramzan.

Mr Patel wanted to know about any action taken by the government in this regard.

