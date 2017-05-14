No Extradition Request For Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed: Centre To RTI Query

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it has not received any request so far to extradite 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and India's most wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim from the agencies investigating them.The ministry was responding to an RTI query seeking to information on the action taken by the government to bring back terrorists Ibrahim and Saeed."The ministry of external affairs has not received any request for extradition/deportation/return in respect of Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim from the investigating agency concerned in India," it said.Ibrahim is the maastermind of the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai which killed nearly 260 people and left more than 700 injured. He fled the country post the bombings and is understood to be hiding in Pakistan at present.Saeed, the co-founder of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e- Taiba, plotted the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, in which 166 people were killed by a group of terrorists who had entered the city through a sea route.In April, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that there was no doubt that Ibrahim was still in Pakistan. During the last 10 years, India has sent several dossiers to Pakistan in this regard, linking Ibrahim to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.In 2011, P Chidambaram, the then home minister in the UPA Government, had also stated that Ibrahim was based in Karachi. He had also said that India would continue to push its case to bring to justice the people who had planned the 2008 attack.India has for long been advocating an extradition treaty between SAARC countries in order to ensure quick action against those involved in terrorist activities.