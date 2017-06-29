No Evidence, NIA To Close 1 Probe Into Kashmir Terror Funding: Sources

One of a two investigations into alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir is "as good as closed", sources in the National Investigation Agency have told NDTV.It was suspected that funds from across the border were being channelised into bank accounts in Kashmir valley to fund the stone pelting protests following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani. The protests and the following clashes had virtually brought Kashmir to a standstill for nearly five months last year. A preliminary inquiry was launched by the agency in August.But so far nothing illegal has been found in the transactions of the 17 accounts under investigation, sources said. Altogether, the accounts has nearly Rs 38 crore. No progress has been made in the investigation, sources said.A senior official of the NIA said, "Not right to say that the probe has been closed. But yes the PE has not revealed any illegality so far and there is no investigation on it currently".He, added that the agency was "strong" on the other case filed on terror funding related to Hurriyat leaders, "in which some evidence has been collected".