No Decision On Indus Waters Treaty Yet; India-Pak Talks On: World Bank

"The meetings earlier this week were held in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation. The parties have agreed to continue discussions and reconvene in September in Washington, DC," the World Bank said.

All India | | Updated: August 03, 2017 11:47 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Decision On Indus Waters Treaty Yet; India-Pak Talks On: World Bank

Talks between India and Pak over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing

Washington:  The World Bank has said that discussions between India and Pakistan over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing and no decision has been made yet.

"The meetings earlier this week were held in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation. The parties have agreed to continue discussions and reconvene in September in Washington, DC," the World Bank said in a statement yesterday, a day after officials of India and Pakistan concluded their two-day meeting on the issue.

In its statement, the World Bank described as "erroneous" reporting from some of the media outlets on the outcomes of the Indus Waters Treaty meetings.

"The World Bank would like to clarify that the discussions between India and Pakistan about the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing," the media statement said without giving any further clarification.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READChina Again Blocks UN Terror Tag For Jaish Chief Masood Azhar
Indus Waters TreatyIndia Pakistan Water Sharing AgreementWorld BankKishanganga Ratle Hydro Power Projects

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................