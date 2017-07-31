No Data On Indians Visiting Pakistan In Last 3 Years

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2017 19:22 IST
New Delhi:  The government today informed the Lok Sabha that it has no information on the number of Indians visiting Pakistan in the last three years.

Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said 77,177 Indians visited Bangladesh in 2014, while there was no corresponding data for 2015 and 2016.

While 1,353,43 Indians visited Nepal in 2014, 75,124 visited in 2015. No data was available for the year 2016.

Sri Lanka maintained a steady inflow of Indian visitors with 24,27,34, 31,62,47 and 35,67,29, people visiting the country in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

While there was no data available for Indians visiting Bhutan in 2014 and 2015, in 2016, 13,82,01 visited the country.

Mr Sharma, however, said that there was no data available for Indians visiting Pakistan in these years.

