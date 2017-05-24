No Credible Evidence Of EVM Tampering So Far, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi To NDTV: Highlights

Here are the highlights of his interview
- Parties have been given a challenge to prove EVMs are faulty
- Each party can send three representatives to tamper EVMs
- Written to the political party to provide evidence
- No evidence provided so far, deadline is May 26
- So far, no party has submitted any names to me.
- Created our framework according to real life situations
- We have asked pol parties to select 4 polling stations, could be from any assembly constituency.
- Machines are coming in sealed condition.
- Sealed machines have to be tested and tampered in sealed conditions
- In this challenge, the parties will be opened and allowed to carry out visual inspection, will not change the software.
- We are talking about Indian elections and sovereignty. We have enough number of IT experts.
- Can say with confidence that our EVMs (vote machines) can't be tampered with
- I will not name political parties but some say that at the manufacturing level the chip is changed.
- For eg, this machine was manufactured in 2006. How will the manufacturer know that X person would be contesting from X constituency.
- There are multiple levels at which political parties and candidates participate.They conduct mock polls etc.
- Now, funds have been released. Production will begin from August,2017.
- This is the commitment that we have given.
- There would be 100% coverage of the VVPATs. VVPATs should conclusively put down all the doubts.