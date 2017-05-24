No Credible Evidence Of EVM Tampering So Far, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi To NDTV: Highlights Chief Election Commissioner to NDTV: Can say with confidence that our EVMs (vote machines) can't be tampered with

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, speaking exclusively top NDTV, today said that they have not received any credible evidence of EVM (vote machine) tampering from any political parties so far.



Here are the highlights of his interview Parties have been given a challenge to prove EVMs are faulty

Each party can send three representatives to tamper EVMs

Written to the political party to provide evidence

No evidence provided so far, deadline is May 26

So far, no party has submitted any names to me.

Created our framework according to real life situations

We have asked pol parties to select 4 polling stations, could be from any assembly constituency.

Machines are coming in sealed condition.

Sealed machines have to be tested and tampered in sealed conditions

In this challenge, the parties will be opened and allowed to carry out visual inspection, will not change the software.

We are talking about Indian elections and sovereignty. We have enough number of IT experts.

Can say with confidence that our EVMs (vote machines) can't be tampered with

I will not name political parties but some say that at the manufacturing level the chip is changed.

For eg, this machine was manufactured in 2006. How will the manufacturer know that X person would be contesting from X constituency.

There are multiple levels at which political parties and candidates participate.They conduct mock polls etc. On VVPATs Now, funds have been released. Production will begin from August,2017.

This is the commitment that we have given.

There would be 100% coverage of the VVPATs. VVPATs should conclusively put down all the doubts.



