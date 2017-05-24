News Flash
Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh summoned by Income Tax Department in June

No Credible Evidence Of EVM Tampering So Far, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi To NDTV: Highlights

Chief Election Commissioner to NDTV: Can say with confidence that our EVMs (vote machines) can't be tampered with

We havent received any evidence of EVM (vote machine) tampering so far: Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi:  Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, speaking exclusively top NDTV, today said that they have not received any credible evidence of EVM (vote machine) tampering from any political parties so far.

Here are the highlights of his interview
  • Parties have been given a challenge to prove EVMs are faulty
  • Each party can send three representatives to tamper EVMs
  • Written to the political party to provide evidence
  • No evidence provided so far, deadline is May 26
  • So far, no party has submitted any names to me.
  • Created our framework according to real life situations
  • We have asked pol parties to select 4 polling stations, could be from any assembly constituency.
  • Machines are coming in sealed condition.
  • Sealed machines have to be tested and tampered in sealed conditions
  • In this challenge, the parties will be opened and allowed to carry out visual inspection, will not change the software.
  • We are talking about Indian elections and sovereignty. We have enough number of IT experts.
  • Can say with confidence that our EVMs (vote machines) can't be tampered with
  • I will not name political parties but some say that at the manufacturing level the chip is changed.
  • For eg, this machine was manufactured in 2006. How will the manufacturer know that X person would be contesting from X constituency.
  • There are multiple levels at which political parties and candidates participate.They conduct mock polls etc.
On VVPATs
  • Now, funds have been released. Production will begin from August,2017.
  • This is the commitment that we have given.
  • There would be 100% coverage of the VVPATs. VVPATs should conclusively put down all the doubts.


