No Clear Demarcation In Uttarkhand's Barahoti: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

The transgression took place on the morning of July 25 when a group of shepherds was asked to vacate the land by troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). "There is one area in Barahoti where carrying of weapons is prohibited for Indian as well as Chinese soldiers. There are instances of Indian soldiers going into their territory and Chinese soldiers coming into our territory," the chief minister said.



Responding to a query on the ongoing standoff between India and China in Doklam plateau, Mr Rawat said China should abstain from using "provocative language". "Our army is very strong and the Chief of the Army Staff has already said our troops are capable of and efficient to face any challenge," he said.



Barahoti, an 80 square-kilometre sloping pasture about 140 km from Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun, is one of the three border posts in what is known the middle sector, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



It is a demilitarised zone where Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP jawans are not allowed to carry weapons.



On his purpose of visiting the RSS headquarters and whether he would meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mr Rawat said he is an RSS swaysmsevak and "Nagpur is our inspiration centre". "We keep coming here from time to time," he added.



He said he interacted with members of the Vidarbha Industries Association and invited them to attend an investors' meet scheduled to be held in Dehradun in December.





