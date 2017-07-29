No Bail To Alleged Middleman In Election Commission Bribery Case Sukesh Chandrashekar's bail plea has been rejected by a court, saying investigation in the Election Commission bribery case was still going on

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested by Delhi Police (File) New Delhi: The bail plea of an alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, involving AIADMK (Amma)



"Bail application dismissed. Detailed order to follow later in the day," the court said. Mr Chandrashekar had sought bail on the ground that his custody was not required as the investigation against him was complete.



The prosecutor had opposed the bail plea saying investigation was still going on. He has been denied bail twice by a sessions court and then by the Delhi High Court. The court has already fixed August 3 to consider the issue of taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the case.



Delhi Police have alleged in the chargesheet that Mr Dhinakaran and Mr Chandrashekar conspired to bribe Election Commission officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for their party. They have told the court that a final report would be filed later against Mr Dhinakaran, his aide TP Mallikarjuna, and suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar, who are out on bail, after completing the probe against them.



The police said the money allegedly recovered from Mr Chandrashekar was sent by Mr Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other people. According to police, Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly recovered from him at the time of the raid at a hotel in Chanakyapuri in south Delhi.





The bail plea of an alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran , has been rejected by a city court. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry denied bail to Sukesh Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16 and chargesheeted by the Delhi Police on July 14."Bail application dismissed. Detailed order to follow later in the day," the court said. Mr Chandrashekar had sought bail on the ground that his custody was not required as the investigation against him was complete.The prosecutor had opposed the bail plea saying investigation was still going on. He has been denied bail twice by a sessions court and then by the Delhi High Court. The court has already fixed August 3 to consider the issue of taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the case.Delhi Police have alleged in the chargesheet that Mr Dhinakaran and Mr Chandrashekar conspired to bribe Election Commission officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for their party. They have told the court that a final report would be filed later against Mr Dhinakaran, his aide TP Mallikarjuna, and suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar, who are out on bail, after completing the probe against them.The police said the money allegedly recovered from Mr Chandrashekar was sent by Mr Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other people. According to police, Rs 1.3 crore was allegedly recovered from him at the time of the raid at a hotel in Chanakyapuri in south Delhi.