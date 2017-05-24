No Airspace Violation, Says Air Force After Pak Media Reports On Siachen

The Indian Air Force today denied any air space violation over Siachen after reports in the Pakistan media that the country's air chief flew near the region.
According to the Pakistan media, its Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the Qadri Airbase in Skardu where war exercises by fighter jet squadrons are being held. It was also reported in the Pakistan media that all forward operating bases of its Air Force had been made operational in response to Indian 'threats'.
The Pakistan Air Chief flew a Mirage jet himself and was quoted as having told the media, "Our response to any Indian aggression will be remembered by their coming generations." He also said the "nation should not worry about the enemy's statements".
Pakistan's aggressive moves come a day after the Indian army sent out a clear and strong message on action against Pakistani posts helping infiltration. The army released a video of a massive air assault on a Pakistani post near the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan denied it, with its defence spokesperson saying the "Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false."