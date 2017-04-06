No Agreement On Teesta River Sharing During Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Visit

As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lands in Delhi tomorrow for a bilateral visit, people familiar with developments in Dhaka and New Delhi say they are not confident of progress on a crucial water sharing agreement regarding the Teesta river unless West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a dramatic change of heart at the last minute. That is because Ms Banerjee is still opposed to the treaty which allows both countries to equally share river waters during the lean season. The treaty has been a big sore point in India -Bangladesh relations. The river flows from Sikkim into Bengal and then into Bangladesh.In fact, this visit by the Bangladesh PM, the first bilateral visit since 2010, is being described by some officials as "a visit without water".However there has been a political outreach to Mamata Banerjee who has been invited for the PM's lunch and the launch of two trains and one bus service from Kolkata to Bangladesh.The Teesta pact was ready for signing when PM Manmohan Singh visited Dhaka in 2011, but it was scrapped at the last minute when Mamata Banerjee objected and pulled out of the trip.Public opinion in Bangladesh is very strong that Teesta issue needs to be sorted out first between the two sides. Sheikh Hasina has often faced opposition's criticism for lack of progress on the issue.Around 25 to 30 agreements, including many business-to-business deals, are expected to be signed between India and Bangladesh during PM Hasina's visit starting April 7th. An Memorandum of Understanding on defence supplies is also on the table for the first time.