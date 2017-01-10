No Ads Featuring PM Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers In Polling States: Election Commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's images may soon have to be covered or removed at petrol pumps in the five states where elections will be held from February 4.The Election Commission has ordered that hoardings and photos of PM Modi, Chief Ministers and other political leaders be removed ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.Ads that use public money to project the achievements of political functionaries or political parties are a violation of the model code of conduct, the powerful election body said today.Instructions have gone to top election officers in the states "that the photo of political leaders in all hoardings, advertisements that aim to project the achievements of any living political functionaries or political party should be removed or covered."The Congress had earlier urged the Election Commission to order the removal of PM Modi's photograph from government posters at public places, including petrol pumps, in the election-bound states. The party objected to the Prime Minister's photo in posters of oil companies put up to popularise a cooking gas scheme.

The model code of conduct is in place in the five states, where elections will be held from February 4 to March 8. The votes will be counted on March 11.



In an earlier order, the Election Commission has asked candidates to furnish, if they put up hoardings at private properties, a No Objection Certificate from the owner. The cost of such posters or hoardings would be added to the candidate's expenditure list.

