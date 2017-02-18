'No Action Still On Any Scam': Ashok Khemka

No action still on any scam, whether land, license or seeds. New Gwal Pahari (MC Gurgaon) land scam. Effective action missing. Only eyewash. — Ashok Khemka, IAS (@AshokKhemka_IAS) February 18, 2017

IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who shot to limelight in 2012 when he had cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Robert Vadra's company and realty major DLF, today said no action has been taken on any scam so far.Mr Khemka, Principal Secretary to Government of Haryana, Science and Technology Department, however, did not elaborate and was not reachable despite repeated attempts.Recently, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram had sent notices to individuals to vacate its over 450 acres of land in Gwal Pahari.The land is currently in the hands of various individuals, private developers and farmhouse owners. The entitlement of the land in question and the mutation has been in dispute for over three decades.Gwal Pahari is part of the Aravali range with Gurugram-Faridabad road passing through it. Due to its prime location and scope for development, it is much sought-after by developers and realtors.Last year, Haryana government had given a clean chit to Mr Khemka in an alleged case of green gram purchase scam, in which he was accused of bypassing the laws in the Rs 8 crore seed purchase case.The 1991 batch IAS officer had shot into limelight in 2012 when he had cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's M/s Skylight Hospitality and realty major DLF.The IAS officer has faced over 40 transfers during his career so far.In May 2015, the ruling BJP, which had made various land deals under the previous Congress regime a major poll issue in 2014 Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, had set up a commission to probe grant of licence in four villages of Gurugram--Shikhopur, Sihi, Khekri Daula and Sikanderpur Badha to various real estate companies.Notably, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has charged the Khattar government of indulging in political witch hunt against its opponents, had last year challenged the constitution and outcome of the Justice S N Dhingra Commission The Commission had pointed out irregularities in issuing licences to various real estate companies in Gurugram during the previous Congress regime.