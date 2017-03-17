Head Of Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah, Another Indian Cleric Go Missing In Pakistan

Syed Asif Ali Nizami and Nazim Nizami offering chadar in a shrine.

Two Indian clerics, including Syed Asif Ali Nizami, the head priest of New Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah, are missing in Pakistan, his son has said. He said the government has assured him that it has taken up the matter with Islamabad."My father Syed Asif Ali Nizami, 80, and his nephew Nazim Nizami, 60, went missing from Lahore and Karachi airports, respectively, on Wednesday evening," Mr Nizami's eldest son, Sazid Ali Nizami told news agency IANS.He said that his father and his cousin went to Karachi on March 6 and from there, they headed to Lahore to offer a 'chadar' at Baba Farid's shrine, the master of Baba Nizamuddin."On March 14, they offered another 'chadar' at Data Darbar sufi shrine in Lahore. The next day, they reached Lahore airport to take a flight to Karachi at 4.30 pm. At the Lahore airport, my cousin was stopped by authorities to clear some documentation and my father was asked to board the flight," Sazid Ali Nizami said. He said that their mobile phones were switched off.The government has taken up the matter with the Pakistan government both in New Delhi as well as through the Indian mission in Islamabad, news agency PTI said, quoting sources.Sazid Nizami told IANS that Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and other officials had assured him of appropriate action.The duo had gone to Karachi to meet their relatives before travelling to Lahore to visit the shrine.Exchanges between clerics of the Nizamuddin Dargah and the Daata Darbar are part of a regular tradition.