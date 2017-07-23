Nitish Kumar Wasting Time Meeting Rahul Gandhi: Sushil Modi

BJP today said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is wasting his time meeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reportedly to urge him to ask RJD's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to resign following corruption charges brought against him by the CBI."Nitish Kumar is wasting time meeting Rahul Gandhi for reportedly asking Tejashwi Yadav to tender resignation," senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said."Rahul Gandhi had failed to make his own party chief minister Virbhadra Singh in Himachal Pradesh resign after he was chargesheeted by CBI. How could he ask Tejashwi Yadav (of RJD) to resign?" Mr Modi said.Expecting anything from Congress and RJD on the issue of corruption has no moral justification, he said in a statement here after Mr Kumar met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today.Mr Modi has been alleging that RJD president Lalu Yadav and his family members have amassed benami or proxy-owned properties. It's no use talking to Sonia Gandhi over phone or meeting Rahul Gandhi, he said.RJD has done nothing on CBI's FIR against Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-hotels case despite JD(U) repeatedly asking him to come clean in public, Mr Modi said adding that it could be understood that Mr Yadav's party has no defence against it.Instead of coming to the people with facts to explain the situation, RJD is pasting posters against JD(U) spokesmen to create pressure on the party not to press for Tejashwi Yadav's resignation, he said.Unsigned posters came out today in some places of Patna with photographs of JD(U) spokesmen Sanjay Singh, Ajay Alok, Neeraj Kumar and senior party leader Shyam Rajak alleging them of acting in collusion with Sushil Modi to attack RJD.Mr Modi said, JD(U) has not even once said that Tejaswi Yadav has been implicated in the case for political vendetta or CBI did it to stop RJD's August 27 rally."This proves that JD(U) is accepting that charges against Tejashwi carry weight and hence its spokesmen are seeking point-by-point clarification," he said.