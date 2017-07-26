Nitish Kumar Says 'Impossible For Me To Work' In This Situation Hours before Nitish Kumar's shock move, ally Lalu Yadav had defiantly ruled out son Tejashwi's resignation over corruption charges.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nitish Kumar has resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister, said "I waited enough." Patna: Highlights 'Had to quit because my conscience pricked me,' says Nitish Kumar 'Tried to do whatever was possible in 20 months': Nitish Kumar Earlier today, Lalu Yadav ruled out son Tejashwi's resignation



"I tried to do whatever was possible in 20 months. In this atmosphere it was not possible for me to work in the alliance," Mr Kumar told reporters this evening after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.



Hours before Mr Kumar's shock move, RJD chief Lalu Yadav



But instead of forcing Tejashwi's exit, as had been widely speculated, Mr Kumar stunned everyone by resigning.



"I waited enough. I never asked anyone to resign. I asked Tejashwi to explain the charges to the people," Mr Kumar said.



"It wouldn't be right if I didn't take a stand, I don't do politics of this kind," he said, apparently referring to the Yadavs, who are accused of acquiring prime land illegally and were recently raided by the CBI.



He did not rule out taking the BJP's support to form a new government; in 2013, he had ended ties with the BJP over the party's decision to elevate Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial face. "Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next," he said.



In his brief comments outside the governor's house Raj Bhawan in Patna, Mr Kumar referred to his support to PM Modi's demonetization - which was seen by many as the first sign that he was gravitating towards the BJP and eager to drop a tainted ally.



"I supported demonetisation as it was in the interest of the public...but I was accused of various things by political parties," he said.





After resigning as Bihar Chief Minister , Nitish Kumar said it had become impossible for him to function in the coalition government he had formed two years ago with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. "My conscience pricked me, there was no other way," he said in comments that were immediately welcomed by the BJP"I tried to do whatever was possible in 20 months. In this atmosphere it was not possible for me to work in the alliance," Mr Kumar told reporters this evening after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.Hours before Mr Kumar's shock move, RJD chief Lalu Yadav had defiantly ruled out son Tejashwi's resignation as Deputy Chief Minister over corruption charges. Mr Yadav's stance set the wheels turning and a big announcement before the day ended was almost certain.But instead of forcing Tejashwi's exit, as had been widely speculated, Mr Kumar stunned everyone by resigning."I waited enough. I never asked anyone to resign. I asked Tejashwi to explain the charges to the people," Mr Kumar said."It wouldn't be right if I didn't take a stand, I don't do politics of this kind," he said, apparently referring to the Yadavs, who are accused of acquiring prime land illegally and were recently raided by the CBI.He did not rule out taking the BJP's support to form a new government; in 2013, he had ended ties with the BJP over the party's decision to elevate Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial face. "Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next," he said.In his brief comments outside the governor's house Raj Bhawan in Patna, Mr Kumar referred to his support to PM Modi's demonetization - which was seen by many as the first sign that he was gravitating towards the BJP and eager to drop a tainted ally."I supported demonetisation as it was in the interest of the public...but I was accused of various things by political parties," he said.