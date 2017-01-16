Nitish Kumar Promises To Punish Those Responsible For Boat Tragedy

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said action would be taken against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty in connection with the boat tragedy that left 24 dead."I have ordered an inquiry into the boat tragedy...,it is already going on," Mr Kumar told the media after holding his weekly Lok Samvad programme in Patna.He said that the inquiry was being conducted from all angles.Mr Kumar also admitted that there were lapses at three levels that led to the tragedy. "The government will not spare officials responsible for it," he said.Admitting that the boats were operating in violation of rules, the Janata Dal (United) leader also said that from now on the concerned department would keep a close watch on the boats operating on the Ganga river.The opposition has alleged "negligence" on the part of the Bihar government for the tragedy on Saturday. "The Chief Minister should take responsibility for the negligence that led to yesterday's tragic incident... If the CM can take credit for the arrangements for Prakashotsav (in Patna) and Kalchakra (in Bodhgaya), then he should also take the responsibility of the death of 24 people," Sushil Modi said."It cannot be that Kumar would get credit for good administrative arrangements for 'Prakashotsav' and 'Kalchakra' while the administrative officers are held responsible for failures," he said.According to eyewitnesses, the boat that capsized was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival that was organised by the state tourism department as part of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival.(with inputs from PTI and IANS)