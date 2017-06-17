Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Hosts Iftar. Lalu Prasad Yadav In Attendance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hosted an Iftar at his official residence in Patna, which was attended by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Governor Ram Nath Kovind and ministers today.Mr Kumar extended greetings on the occasion and prayed for peace, amity and brotherhood in the society. He also prayed for the progress of the state."Iftar is hosted by the state government every year in the holy month of Ramzan in a traditional way. I thank from the bottom of my heart to those who have come here to participate in today's Iftar... I welcome everyone and extend my greetings to all on the occasion," Mr Kumar told reporters at his residence.The Iftar was hosted at a newly built 'Nek Samvad' at the chief minister's house - 1, Aney Marg. A mass prayer was organised. Nitish Kumar, along with other dignitaries, political workers and intellectuals also attended the gathering.RJD chief Lalu Prasad extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.