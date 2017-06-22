Nitish Kumar, Come Back, Support Meira Kumar For President, Says Lalu Yadav India has only had one Dalit president so far, KR Narayanan, who served from 1997 to 2002.

After announcing that Meira Kumar , a Dalit woman and former Lok Sabha Speaker, will be its candidate for President of India , the opposition made its next big move: it asked Nitish Kumar to return to the fold."We will meet Nitish Kumar and will appeal to him to support Bihar's Daughter," said Lalu Yadav , who is Mr Kumar's partner in running the Bihar government. "We will appeal to him again and again," he said, adding that he is not upset with Mr Kumar and that perceptions of their alliance being imperiled by the contest for President are off the mark.Mr Kumar yesterday said that he would back Ram Nath Kovind of the BJP for President . Mr Kovind was Governor of Bihar till earlier this week. The Chief Minister said he wanted to facilitate the rise to Rashtrapati Bhavan of an official who had spent the last few years in Bihar and who had discharged his duties with impeccable neutrality, as required of the Governor.Mr Kovind, 71, is a Dalit. The caste is a crucial constituent of the voters that have ensured three consecutive terms as Chief Minister for Bihar.But Meira Kumar, 72, is also a Dalit, and unlike Mr Kovind, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, she is from a Bihar family - her father Jagjivan Ram was a national leader of the Congress and a freedom fighter.In 2007, while the Congress-led coalition was in power, Pratibha Patil became the country's first woman president. India has only had one Dalit president so far, KR Narayanan, who served from 1997 to 2002.In April, it was allies Lalu and Mr Kumar who met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and pitched the idea of using the upcoming opening for President of India (Pranab Mukherjee's term expires on July 24) to assemble disparate opposition parties into a formidable front that could practice taking on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.Mr Kumar's decision, therefore, to vote with the BJP on the matter, underscored the complexities of an opposition grouping. But the selection of Meira Kumar has set the minds of leaders like Sharad Pawar, who was dithering about whether to back Mr Kovind, and Dalit icon Mayawati, who had said earlier that she would vote for the BJP's nominee unless the opposition chose a Dalit candidate too.