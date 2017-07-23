Nitish Kumar A 'Dummy', Lalu Yadav Is The Actual Bihar Chief Minister: Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das today termed his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar as "dummy chief minister" and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as the "actual chief minister" of Bihar. The Jharkhand Chief Minister also drew comparisons between Mr Kumar and Manmohan Singh, dubbing the latter as a dummy prime minister."The way Manmohan Singh was a dummy PM, while Sonia Gandhi was the actual PM during the UPA rule at the Centre, Nitish Kumar is a dummy CM and Lalu Prasad is the actual CM in the present grand alliance government (in Bihar)," Mr Das said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by Tailik Sahu Samaj at the S K memorial hall to felicitate newly elected ward councillors and mayors.He also came down heavily on Lalu Yadav for "cheating the people" in the name of social justice for the past 20-25 years.Training his guns at Lalu Prasad and his family, Mr Das alleged that the poor from the Yadav community still live in huts and eke out their livelihoods by selling milk, while the "fortunes of Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Misa (Bharti) changed."