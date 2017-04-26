Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate Maharashtra BJP's Executive Meet, Farm Loans To Be On Agenda

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will today inaugurate a two-day long state executive meeting of the Maharashtra unit of Bhartiya Janata Party in Pimpri Chinchwad area near here.According to the party sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would mark his presence in the meeting.Other than Chief Minister, Maharashtra BJP Chief Raosaheb Danve along with senior state government ministers will also become part of the meeting.MLAs, MPs and officer bearers from across the state will attend the meet.Mr Gadkari will inaugurate the meeting at the Ramkrishna More auditorium at 4 PM, party sources informed.As state is witnessing severe agricultural crisis, the agenda of the meeting would include issues like farm loan waiver.BJP's performance in the recently concluded civic and local body elections would also be part of the discussion.